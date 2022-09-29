Cinema times: films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6
These are the films and streamings on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6.
See How They Run: In 1950s Lo ndon, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to a halt after a member of the crew is murdered. A world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit.
Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Harris Dickinson, Adrien Brody, Sian Clifford, Reece Shearsmith and David Oyelowo head a starry cast.
Friday September 30 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday October 1 at 2pm; Monday October 3, Tuesday October 4 at 7pm; Thursday October 6 at 2pm.
Moviedrome in the Mac: Withnail and I: Two unemployed actors decide to escape the squalor of their lives in London with a holiday to the Cumbrian countryside.
Paul McGann, Richard E Grant and Richard Griffiths star in writer and director Bruce Robinson’s semi-autobiographical cult comedy set in 1969.
Includes an introduction from film expert George Cromack and an informal post-screening discussion.
Saturday October 1 at 7pm.
ROH Live: Mayerling (live streaming): Inspired by dark and gripping real life events, this Royal Ballet classic depicts the sexual and morbid obsessions of Crown Prince Rudolf leading to the murder-suicide scandal with his mistress Mary Vetsera.
Wednesday October 5 at 7.15pm.
NT Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again (streaming): After an aerial dogfight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish.
New version of Sheridan’s The Rivals. Featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin and Kelvin Fletcher.
Thursday October 6 at 7pm.