News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cinema times: films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6

These are the films and streamings on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:42 am
Saoirse Ronan in the film See How The Run which is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Saoirse Ronan in the film See How The Run which is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

See How They Run: In 1950s Lo ndon, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to a halt after a member of the crew is murdered. A world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit.

Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Harris Dickinson, Adrien Brody, Sian Clifford, Reece Shearsmith and David Oyelowo head a starry cast.

Friday September 30 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday October 1 at 2pm; Monday October 3, Tuesday October 4 at 7pm; Thursday October 6 at 2pm.

Moviedrome in the Mac: Withnail and I: Two unemployed actors decide to escape the squalor of their lives in London with a holiday to the Cumbrian countryside.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Paul McGann, Richard E Grant and Richard Griffiths star in writer and director Bruce Robinson’s semi-autobiographical cult comedy set in 1969.

Includes an introduction from film expert George Cromack and an informal post-screening discussion.

Saturday October 1 at 7pm.

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

Advertisement

Hide Ad

ROH Live: Mayerling (live streaming): Inspired by dark and gripping real life events, this Royal Ballet classic depicts the sexual and morbid obsessions of Crown Prince Rudolf leading to the murder-suicide scandal with his mistress Mary Vetsera.

Wednesday October 5 at 7.15pm.

NT Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again (streaming): After an aerial dogfight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish.

New version of Sheridan’s The Rivals. Featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin and Kelvin Fletcher.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Thursday October 6 at 7pm.

ScarboroughStephen Joseph Theatre