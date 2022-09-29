Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6

Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris which is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Ticket To Paradise (12A): Julia Roberts and George Clooney try to sabotage their daughter’s wedding.Thursday September 29 at 5pm.

Don’t Worry Darling (15): A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community worries that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.Thursday September 29th at 7.30pm. Friday September 30 to Thursday October 6, daily at 5pm.

FILMS showing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (PG): A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress.Friday September 30 to Thursday October 6, daily at 7.45pm. Saturday October 1, Sunday October 2 and Wednesday October 5 at 2pm.

DC League Of Super – Pets (PG): Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends and fight crime side by side in Metropolis.Features voice of Dwayne Johnson.Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2 at 12 noon – all seats £3.