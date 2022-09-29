Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6
The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough from Thursday September 29 to Thursday October 6.
Ticket To Paradise (12A): Julia Roberts and George Clooney try to sabotage their daughter’s wedding.Thursday September 29 at 5pm.
Don’t Worry Darling (15): A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community worries that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.Thursday September 29th at 7.30pm. Friday September 30 to Thursday October 6, daily at 5pm.
FILMS showing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (PG): A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress.Friday September 30 to Thursday October 6, daily at 7.45pm. Saturday October 1, Sunday October 2 and Wednesday October 5 at 2pm.
Most Popular
-
1
FASCINATING PHOTOS: A lookback at Scarborough Aquarium and Gala Land, the underground pleasure palace at Aquarium Top
-
2
Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club third book The Bullet That Missed shoots to top of charts
-
3
Casualty stars George Rainsford and Clive Mantle are joined by Giovanna Fletcher for UK-wide tour of Peter James whodunnit Wish You Were Dead
DC League Of Super – Pets (PG): Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends and fight crime side by side in Metropolis.Features voice of Dwayne Johnson.Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2 at 12 noon – all seats £3.
http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/