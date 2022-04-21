Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 21 to Thursday April 28

Fantastic Beasts 3 is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, all this week

The Bad Guys (U): Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, Daily until Monday April 25 at 11.30am.

Sonic 2 (PG): New adventure for Sonic and his new friend Tails.

Thursday April 21 at 2pm and 5pm; Fri day April 22 to Monday April 25 at 2pm.

The Lost City (12A): Sandra Bullock rom-com adventure,

Thursday April 21 at 8pm. Friday April 22 to Thursday April 28 at 5pm.

Fantastic Beasts 3 – The Secrets Of Dumbledore (12A): Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.Friday April 22 to Thursday April 28 at daily at 7.30pm;Wednesday April 27 at 1.30pm.