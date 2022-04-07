Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 7 to Thursday April 14
These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 7 to Thursday April 14.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:15 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:28 am
Morbius (15): Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Thursday April 7 at 3.30pm; Thursday April 7 to Tuesday April 12 at 8.30pm.
Sonic 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Daily at 6pm.
Saturday April 9 to Thursday April 14 at 1pm.
The Bad Guys (U): Several reformed criminal animals attempt to become good.
Friday April 8 to to Thursday April 14 at 3.30pm.
The Lost City (12A): A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour gets swept up in a kidnapping.
Wednesday April 13 and Thursday April 14 at 8.30pm.