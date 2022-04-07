Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 7 to Thursday April 14

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough all this week

Morbius (15): Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Thursday April 7 at 3.30pm; Thursday April 7 to Tuesday April 12 at 8.30pm.

Sonic 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Daily at 6pm.

Saturday April 9 to Thursday April 14 at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bad Guys (U): Several reformed criminal animals attempt to become good.

Friday April 8 to to Thursday April 14 at 3.30pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

The Lost City (12A): A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour gets swept up in a kidnapping.