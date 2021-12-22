Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday December 23 to Thursday January 6
Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear.
Thursday December 23 at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.
Friday December 24 at 2pm.
Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 at 4pm and 7.30pm. New Year’s Eve at 2pm.
New Year’s Day to Thursday January 6 at 4pm.
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG): A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Christmas Eve at noon. Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 at 1pm. New Year’s Eve at noon.
New Year’s Day to Tuesday January 4 at 1pm.
The Matrix 4 (15): Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. New Year’s Day to Thursday January 6 at 7.30pm.
http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/