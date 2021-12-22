Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday December 23 to Thursday January 12
These are what films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday December 23 to Thursday January 6
Gremlins: Don’t expose a cute and cuddly mogwai to light; don’t let it come into contact with water; and above all, never feed it after midnight…
A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town.
Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates star in the 1984 Christmas classic.
Thursday December 23 at 7.30pm
FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here
A Boy Called Christmas: An ordinary boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.
Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.
Maggie Smith, Isabella O’Sullivan and Joel Fry star in the film based on the book by Matt Haig.
Wednesday December 22 at 7.30pm; Monday December 27 at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 28 at 2pm; Wednesday December 29 at 2pm
Spencer: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold.
Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s estate.
There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different.
Kristen Stewart plays the ‘Queen of Hearts’ in the bio-pic which icludes scenes of Diana in that revenge dress.
Timothy Spall and Jack Neilen also star.
Tuesday December 28, Wednesday December29 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday December 31 at 2pm
The Lost Daughter: written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante and stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and Ed Harris.
Monday January 10, Tuesday January 11, Wednesday January 12 at 7pm; Thursday January 13 at 2pm and 7pm.
Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.
To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com