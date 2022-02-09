Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 10 to Thursday February 17

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show

Belfast (12A): A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Kenneth Branagh directs Jue Hill, Dame Judi Dench and Cairan Hands.

Thursday February 10 at 7.30pm.

Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Features the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

Daily at 5pm. Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13 at 11am.

FILMS at the Stephen Joeph Theatre here

Uncharted (12A): Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star.

Friday February 11 to Thursday February 17, dai ly at 7.30pm; Saturday February 12, Sunday February 13 and Wednesday February 16 at 2pm.