Cinema times:Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Thursday February 10 to Thursday February 17
Dirty Dancing (1987): “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”: Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in one of the best loved – and most parodied – romances of the 1980s.
Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.
Includes the song Time of My Life.
Thursday February 10 at 2pm and 7pm
The Princess Bride (1987): Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Peter Cook, Mel Smith, Carole Kane and Billy Crystal have a romp in the cult classic that spawned so many quotable quotes.
Saturday February 12 at 2pm and 7pm
ROH - Romeo and Juliet (delayed live): A modern ballet classic since its creation by Royal Ballet Director Kenneth MacMillan in 1965.
In this special Valentine’s Day screening, the doomed lovers attempt to find their way through the colour and action of Renaissance Verona.
Monday February 14 at 7.15pm
Boiling Point: Filmed in one extraordinary single take, Boiling Point follows charismatic head chef Andy (Stephen Graham) and his team through one of the busiest nights of the year in one of London’s hottest restaurants.
Tuesday February 15 and Wednesday February 16 at 7pm; Thursday February 17 at 2pm.
Tickets: Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com