Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 17 to Thursday February 24

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 17 to Thursday February 24.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:24 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:47 am
Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.
Featuring voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
Thursday February 17 and Friday February 18 at 5pm.
Saturday February 19 to Thursday February 24, daily at 11am and 2pm.
Uncharted (12A): Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star.
Daily at 7.30pm. Saturday February 19 to Thursday February 24 at at 4.45pm.
Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/