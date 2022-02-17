Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 17 to Thursday February 24

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the action-adventure movie Unchartered

Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

Featuring voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

Thursday February 17 and Friday February 18 at 5pm.

Saturday February 19 to Thursday February 24, daily at 11am and 2pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Uncharted (12A): Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star.