Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday February 17 to Wednesday March 2

National Theatre Live: The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage (live streaming): Eighteen years after his groundbreaking production of His Dark Materials at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Philip Pullman’s parallel universe. Broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre.

Thursday February 17 at 7pm

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of age comedy drama set in 1973 stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper.

Friday February 18 and Saturday February 19 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday February 22 at 7pm

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

Belfast: Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film he calls his most personal is set in a 1960s Belfast in the grip of sectarian violence.

Jude Hill, Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench,

Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan star.

Friday February 25 and Saturday February 26 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday February 28, Tuesday March 1, Wednesday March 2 at 7pm