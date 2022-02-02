Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 3 to Thursday February 10

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show in SIng 2
Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show..

Daily at 5pm.

Saturday February 5 and Sunday February 6 at 2.30pm.

Belfast (12A): A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Final week. Daily at 7.30pm.

Wednesday February 9 at 2pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Spider–Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Final shows. Saturday February 5 and Sunday February 6 at at 11am. ALl seats at £5.

Uncharted (12A): Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. From Friday February 11.

