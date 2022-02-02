Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday February 3 to Thursday February 10

The third in the Kingsman series of comedy action spy movies The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou

King's Man: The third in the Kingsman series of comedy action spy movies stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou in a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Friday February 4 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday February 5 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday February 7 at 7pm

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967): The Stephen Joseph’s first Valentine’s Day Special film doubles as a tribute to the late, great Sidney Poitier in a groundbreaking movie that was a rarity at the time, portraying as it did an interracial marriage in a positive light.

Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Katharine Houghton (Hepburn’s niece) also star.

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza

Tuesday February 8 at 7pm

The Birdcage (1996): A gay couple decide to masquerade as a straight couple to meet their son’s fiancee’s right-wing parents.

It stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest and Christine Baranski.

Wednesday February 9 at 7pm

Dirty Dancing (1987): “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”: Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in one of the best loved – and most parodied – romances of the 1980s.

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

Includes the song I’m Having the Time of My Life.

Thursday February 10 at 2pm and 7pm