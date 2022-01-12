Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 13 to Thursday January 20

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough now and until January 20

The King’s Man (15): In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

Ralph Fiennes stars.

Thursday January 13 at 8pm.

Spider – Man No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Daily at 4.30pm.

FILMS at Scarborough' s Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Scream 5 (18): Twenty-five years after the original

series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.

Neve Campbell stars.Friday January 14 to Thursday January 20, daily at 8pm.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG): A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.