Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 13 to Thursday January 20
These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 13 to Thursday January 20.
The King’s Man (15): In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.
Ralph Fiennes stars.
Thursday January 13 at 8pm.
Spider – Man No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.
When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Daily at 4.30pm.
Scream 5 (18): Twenty-five years after the original
series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.
Neve Campbell stars.Friday January 14 to Thursday January 20, daily at 8pm.
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG): A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.
Saturday January 22 and Sunday January 23 at 2pm.