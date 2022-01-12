Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday January 13 to Tuesday January 25

Steven Spielberg’s triumphant remake of the classic Laurents/Bernstein/Sondheim 1957 musical has garnered rave reviews

The Lost Daughter: written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante and stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and Ed Harris.

Wednesday January 12 at 7pm; Thursday January 13 at 2pm and 7pm.

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s triumphant remake of the classic Laurents/Bernstein/Sondheim 1957 musical has garnered rave reviews – Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist star alongside Rita Moreno, who appeared in the 1961 film adaptation.

Friday January 14 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday January15 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 17, Tuesday January 18, Wednesday January 19 at 7pm; Thursday January 20 at 2pm and 7pm.

House of Gucci: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star as Italian power couple Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci, whose marriage becomes a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand, leading to murder. Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino also star.

Friday January 21at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday January 22 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 24, Tuesday January 25 at 7pm.