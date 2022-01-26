Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 27 to Thursday February 3

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday December 27 to February 3.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:59 am
Scream (18): Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new Ghostface emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth..

Thursday January 27th at 8pm.

Belfast (12A): A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Kenneth Branag directs.

Thursday January 27th at 6pm.

Friday January 28 to to Thursday February 3. Daily at 7.30pm. Wednesday February 2 at 2pm.

FILMS showing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Features voices of Reese Witherspoon and Scarlet Johansson.

Friday January 28 to Thursday February 3, daily at 5pm.

Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30 at 2.30pm.

Spider – Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30 at 11am – all seats £5.

Tickers: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/

