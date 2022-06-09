Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 9 to Thursday June 16

Top Gun 2: Maverick (12A): After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Tom Cruise stars in one of the roles that made him famous..
Thursday June 9 at 2pm and 8pm.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG): The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.
Thurs day June 9 at 5pm.
Jurassic World – Dominion (12A): Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new Era.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star.
Friday June 10 to Thursday June 16 at 4pm and 7.30pm.
Saturday, Sunday and Wednesay at 12.30pm.