Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 9 to Thursday June 16

Top Gun 2: Maverick (12A): After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Tom Cruise stars in one of the roles that made him famous..

Thursday June 9 at 2pm and 8pm.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG): The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

Thurs day June 9 at 5pm.

Jurassic World – Dominion (12A): Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new Era.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star.

Friday June 10 to Thursday June 16 at 4pm and 7.30pm.