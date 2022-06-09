Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday June 9 to Saturday June 18

Pop band a-ha still create magic on stage with their melancholic and timeless music

Benediction: Decorated for bravery during World War One, British soldier Siegfried Sassoon (Peter Capaldi) becomes a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war.

Adored by the aristocracy and London’s literary and theatrical stars, Sassoon’s experiences inspire him to write

poetry about the horrors

of battle.

Local culture vultures will enjoy seeing Lia Williams, who appeared on the Stephen Joseph stage in 1990 in Body Language, portrays Edith Sitwell, the poet who once had a summer home in the town’s Woodend.

Friday June 10 at 2pm, Saturday June 11, Monday June 13, Wednesday June 15 at 7pm, Thursday June 16 at 2pm

a-ha: The Movie (film – Norwegian and German with English subtitles):

Take On Me reached number 1 on Billboard in the US in 1985. Nearly 40 years later, a-ha still create magic on stage with their melancholic and timeless music.

They tour the world but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage: they only meet on stage.The film portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals.

This is a story of great music, big ambitions, broken friendship – and maybe forgiveness.

Friday 10 June at 7pm; Saturday 11 June at 2pm.

Ennio: An epic documentary celebrating the life of the much-loved spaghetti western composer Ennio Morricone, who died in 2020 – even if you’ve never seen the films, you’ll recognise the music from such greats as The Good, The Bad and

The Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars.