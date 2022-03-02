Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 3 to Thursday March 10

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 3 to Thursday March 10

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:18 am
The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the dark knight. When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption
Uncharted (12A): Action adventure with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Thursday March 3 at 4.45pm.

Death On The Nile (12A): While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh stars.

Thursday March 3 at 7.30pm.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

The Batman (15): When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate.

Thursday March 3 at 11.45pm; Friday March 4 to Thursday March 10 at 7pm.

Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday at 2pm.

Sing 2 (U): Animated cutie about a rock concert.

Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6 at 11am.

Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/

