Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 3 to Thursday March 10
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:18 am
Uncharted (12A): Action adventure with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.
Thursday March 3 at 4.45pm.
Death On The Nile (12A): While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh stars.
Thursday March 3 at 7.30pm.
The Batman (15): When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate.
Thursday March 3 at 11.45pm; Friday March 4 to Thursday March 10 at 7pm.
Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday at 2pm.
Sing 2 (U): Animated cutie about a rock concert.
Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6 at 11am.
Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/