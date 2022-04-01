Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 31 to Thursday April 7

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 31 to Thursday April 7

By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:44 am

Morbius (15): biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

Michael Keaton stars.

Daily at 3.30pm and 8.30pm

Sonic 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Daily at 6pm with matinees on Saturday April 2 , Sunday April 3 and Wednesday April 6 at 1pm.

