Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 12 to Thursday May 19

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (12A): While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystic arts. Benedict Cumberbatch stars. Daily at 5pm and 8pm.

Saturday May 13, Sunday May 14 and Wednesday May 18 at 2pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

