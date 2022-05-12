Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 12 to Thursday May 19

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 12 to Thursday May 19.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:50 am
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (12A): While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystic arts. Benedict Cumberbatch stars. Daily at 5pm and 8pm.

Saturday May 13, Sunday May 14 and Wednesday May 18 at 2pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15 at 11am.

Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/

