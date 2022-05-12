Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday May 12 to Thursday May 19

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

The Phantom of the Open: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans and Simon Farnaby (who also wrote the screenplay) in a film based on the true story of Maurice Flitcroft, who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never having played golf before.

Thursday May 12 at 2pm and 7pm

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission.Friday May 13, Saturday May 14 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday May 16, Tuesday May 17 and Wednesday May 18 at 7pm; Thursday May 10 at 2pm

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

ROH Live: Swan Lake (streaming): The classic fairytale represents the battle between good and evil, and the attempt of love to conquer all. The Royal Ballet’s sumptuous production features glittering designs by John Macfarlane, a sublime score by Tchaikovsky, and choreography by the late Liam Scarlett.

Thursday May 19 at 7.15pm