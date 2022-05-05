Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 5 to Thursday May 12

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 5 to Thursday May 12

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:14 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:45 am
When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way
When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (12A): Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

Daily at 5pm and 8pm.

Saturday May 7, Sunday May 8 and Wednesday May 11 at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Sonic 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8 at 11am.

Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/

ScarboroughRobotnikEarthStephen Joseph Theatre