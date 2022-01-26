Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday December 27 to Wednesday February 2

Eight-year-old Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. One day she meets the mysterious Marion, a girl the same age as her, building a house in the surrounding woods. The Guardian gave Petite Maman five stars, calling it a ‘jewel’.

Wednesday January 26 at 7pm; Thursday January 27 at 2pm.

National Theatre Live: Leopoldstadt (event cinema): A new play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. At the beginning of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria. But Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl, has moved up in the world. We follow his family’s story across half a turbulent century…

Thursday January 27 at 7pm.

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones in the story of the extraordinary Victorian artist whose cat portraits still enchant collectors today. Look out for cameos from Nick Cave and Taika Waititi.

Friday January 28 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 31 and Tuesday February 1 at 7pm; Thursday February 3 at 2pm and 7pm.

Bill Murray’s New Worlds (event cinema): On Groundhog Day itself, join screen legend Bill Murray and world renowned cellist Jan Vogler as they rock Greece’s Acropolis with a timeless mix of music, literature and poetry.

Wednesday February 2 at 7pm.