Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday July 21 to Thursday August 4

The Railway Children is being shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

NT Live: Prima Facie (event cinema): A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win comes face to face with unexpected forces when the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Contrary to what you might have read elsewhere, this is Jodie’s second stage appearance – her first, at the age of 17, was at the SJT in The Price of Everything back in 2010.

Thursday July 21 at 7pm.

South Pacific (dementia-friendly film): Fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, families and carers. Screenings start with a short talk (and sing-along if it’s a musical), have a tea and coffee break – refreshments provided – and another quick sing before the second part of the film.

South Pacific sees Rodgers and Hammerstein adapt James Michener’s novel into a joyous musical.

Friday July 22 at 1pm.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a retired widow who hires Leo Grande, a young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) for a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

Friday July 22 at 7pm; Saturday July 23 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday July 25, Tuesday July 26, Wednesday July 27 at 7pm.

The Railway Children: To celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1, the theatre is screening both this, the original and much-loved 1970 film, and its sequel.

After their father is mysteriously removed from the family, the Waterbury children, played by Jenny Agutter, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren, move with their mother to Yorkshire, where they have many railway-related adventures and attempt to discover the reason for his disappearance.

Thursday July 28 at 2pm and 7pm.

The Railway Children Return: Inspired by the beloved 1970 original, The Railway Children Return is an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for a new generation. It’s 1944, and as life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily, Pattie and Ted Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and her grandson.

Friday July 29, Saturday July 30 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday August 1, Tuesday August 2, Wednesday August August at 7pm; Thursday August 4 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre T for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.