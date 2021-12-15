Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Wednesday December 15 to New Year's Eve

A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates star in the 1984 Christmas classic.

Royal Opera House Live: Tosca (live streaming): Elena Stikina, Bryan Hymeland and Alexey Markov bring to life one of the best loved operas in The Royal Opera House repertory: love and evil come thrillingly face to face in Jonathan Kent’s intense production

Wednesday December 15 at 7.15pm

Home Alone: Macaulay Culkin in the first of the series – young Kevin is accidentally left home alone when his family head off to Paris for Christmas and experiences a Christmas like no other.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern play the burglars Kevin has to keep at bay.

Friday December 17 at 7.30pm; Friday December 24 at 2pm

Gremlins: Don’t expose a cute and cuddly mogwai to light; don’t let it come into contact with water; and above all, never feed it after midnight…

A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town.

Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates star in the 1984 Christmas classic.

Saturday December 18 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 23 at 7.30pm

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

A Christmas Carol: In this 2020 film, the classic tale unfolds in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, theatrical drama featuring sumptuous visual effects inspired by the techniques of early cinema.

Characters are portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world’s most recognisable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Caron and Siân Phillips.

Monday December 20 at 7.30pm

A Boy Called Christmas: An ordinary boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.

Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.

Maggie Smith, Isabella O’Sullivan and Joel Fry star in the film based on the book by Matt Haig.

Tuesday December 21 at 7.30pm; Wednesday December 22 at 7.30pm; Monday December 27 at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 28 at 2pm; Wednesday December 29 at 2pm

Spencer: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold.

Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s estate.

There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different.

Kristen Stewart plays the ‘Queen of Hearts’ in the bio-pic which icludes scenes of Diana in that revenge dress.

Timothy Spall and Jack Neilen also star.

Tuesday December 28, Wednesday December29 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday December 31 at 2pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.