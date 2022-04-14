Cinema times: Films for the Easter holiday at Scaborough's Hollywood Plaza
These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 14 to Thursday April 21.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:33 pm
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG): When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Thursday April 14 at 1pm and 6pm; Friday April 15 to Thursday April 21 at 2pm and 5pm.
The Bad Guys (U): Several reformed criminal animals attempt to become good.
Thurs day April 14 at 3.30pm; Friday April 15 to Thursday April 21 at 11.30am.
The Lost City (12A): A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt.
Thursday April 14 at 8.30pm; Friday April 15 to Thursday April 21 at 8pm.
Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/