Cinema times: Films for the Easter holidays at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Exhibition on Screen: Easter in Art (event cinema): Shot on location in Israel, the United States and Europe, this film explores the different ways artists have depicted the Easter story through the ages.

Thursday April 7 at 2pm

Sing 2 (film): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Toni Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsey Peretti, Letitia Wright and Bono – all these and more in this sequel in which Buster Moon and his group put on a show while trying to impress an entertainment mogul and persuade a reclusive rock star to perform.

Friday April 8 at 2pm, Saturday April 9 at 2pm and 7pm, Monday April 11, Tuesday April 12 at 7pm, Thursday April 14 at 2pm

FILMS at the Hollywood Plaza here

Brontë Festival: Wuthering Heights (1939): Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history.

Friday April 15 at 2pm and 7pm

Ali & Ava: Written and directed by Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava stars Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook in what film critic Mark Kermode described as a “pitch-perfect Bradford love story”.

Monday April 18, Tuesday April 19 at 7pm

Brontë Festival: Les soeurs Brontë (film, 1979): Isabelle Adjani, Marie-France Pisier and Isabelle Huppert in a film following the lives of the Brontes from 1834, when brother Branwell painted the famous portrait of his sisters, to 1852 when Charlotte, now a famous author, is the only surviving sibling.

Saturday April 23 at 7pm