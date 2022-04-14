Cinema times: Films for the Easter holidays at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
These are the films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday April 14 to Saturday April 23
Exhibition on Screen: Easter in Art (event cinema): Shot on location in Israel, the United States and Europe, this film explores the different ways artists have depicted the Easter story through the ages.
Thursday April 7 at 2pm
Sing 2 (film): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Toni Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsey Peretti, Letitia Wright and Bono – all these and more in this sequel in which Buster Moon and his group put on a show while trying to impress an entertainment mogul and persuade a reclusive rock star to perform.
Friday April 8 at 2pm, Saturday April 9 at 2pm and 7pm, Monday April 11, Tuesday April 12 at 7pm, Thursday April 14 at 2pm
Brontë Festival: Wuthering Heights (1939): Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history.
Friday April 15 at 2pm and 7pm
Ali & Ava: Written and directed by Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava stars Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook in what film critic Mark Kermode described as a “pitch-perfect Bradford love story”.
Monday April 18, Tuesday April 19 at 7pm
Brontë Festival: Les soeurs Brontë (film, 1979): Isabelle Adjani, Marie-France Pisier and Isabelle Huppert in a film following the lives of the Brontes from 1834, when brother Branwell painted the famous portrait of his sisters, to 1852 when Charlotte, now a famous author, is the only surviving sibling.
Saturday April 23 at 7pm
To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit www.sjt.uk.com