Cinema times: Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday August 4 to Thursday August 11

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (U): The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Thursday August 4 at noon. Friday August 5 to Thursday August 11 at 6pm.
DC League Of Super – Pets (PG): Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends.Thursday August 4 at 2.30pm and 5pm. Friday August 5 to Thursday August 11 at 1pm.
Bullet Train (15): Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.Brad Pitt stars.Thursday August 4 at 7.30pm; Friday August 5 to Thursday August 11, daily at 3.15pm and 8pm.
Tickets:http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/