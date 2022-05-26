Cinema times: Films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday May 26 to Saturday June 4

The latest instalment of life at Downton is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre's big screen

NT Live: Straight Line Crazy (streaming): The latest play from David Hare, a blazing account of Robert Moses (Ralph Fiennes), a New York master manipulator who exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction.

Thursday May 26 at 7pm

FILMS on at the Hollywood Plaza here

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Catch three actors with a local connection – Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt, Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton and Stephen Joseph Theatre 1980s regular Lesley Nicol alongside Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern et al in the latest instalment of life at Downton.

Saturday May 28 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday May 30, Tuesday May 31, Wednesday June 1 at 7pm; Thursday June 2 at 2pm and 7pm and Saturday June 4 at 2pm.

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.