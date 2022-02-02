Nosferatu A Symphony Of Horror - 1922 silent film - with modern music twist - will be screened live for Valentine's Day at Scarborough Unitarian Church

Composer/pianist Xander Armstrong will be performing Nosferatu A Symphony Of Horror - the original 1922 siilent film -at Scarborough Unitarian Church

This is the perfect show for loved ones who wish to have a nice evening out on Valentine's Day.

Xander has added his unique styles and musical twists to the film.

"My music is a mixture of modern classical styles, combined with popular songs which adds a new and rare musical twist to the classic film," he said.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They are songs which everyone should recognise and love from artists like Meatloaf, Kate Bush and Ketty Lester. They add a comical but still surreal and highly-energetic feel to the film."

See Nosferatu carrying his coffins off the Death Ship while the Scooby Dooby Doo theme is playing and witness Bat Out Of Hell Playing when Nosferatu appears out of his coffin.

"I would hate to watch Nosferatu with live cathedral organ for 1 hour and 30 mins, It would bore me and I really couldn't think of anything so unoriginal and unexciting," said Xander..

For his next project Xander is working on silent film versions of Alice in Wonderland.

"I recently read Lewis Carol's Alice In Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass. The epic novel inspired me so much that in the future I plan to work on two silent films adapted from the novel which were made in 1907 and 1915."