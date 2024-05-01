Whitby Coliseum to host National Theatre Live production of Nye, starring Michael Sheen

Whitby Coliseum is screening the NT Live production of Nye.

Michael Sheen plays Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain's welfare state and created the NHS.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life, from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.

Doors open at 6.15pm for a 7pm prompt start.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Coliseum Centre.

The bar will be open selling a selection of wine, beer and soft drinks and tea and coffee will be available too.