Whitby Coliseum to host National Theatre Live production of Nye, starring Michael Sheen
Whitby Coliseum will be showing the National Theatre Live production of Nye, starring Michael Sheen, on Thursday May 9.
Michael Sheen plays Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain's welfare state and created the NHS.
Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life, from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.
Doors open at 6.15pm for a 7pm prompt start.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Coliseum Centre.
The bar will be open selling a selection of wine, beer and soft drinks and tea and coffee will be available too.
You could also enjoy a pizza brought to you by Pizza Pals before the production gets under way.
