Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is showing over four days at Whitby Pavilion.

The newly-updated digital cinema kicks off from Sunday January 23 with Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (12A), a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable singer, starring BAFTA Award-winner Naomi Ackie.

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant and emotional journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career.

Tom Hanks returns from Saturday 28 January, this time as grumpy widower Otto Anderson in A Man Called Otto (12A).

When a lively young family moves in next door, Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship.

Upcoming films also include Empire of Light (15), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), Magic Mike’s Last Dance (18) and Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania (12A).

Tickets for Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

Panto fans can currently enjoy Whitby Apollo Players’ 51st pantomime production, Treasure Island, which is on until Saturday January 21 – pictures here.

Award-winning tributes to Tina Turner (Tina Live), Meat Loaf and Rod Stewart are all scheduled for Pavilion’s summer season as well as returning festivals including Whitby Steampunk Weekend and the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival.