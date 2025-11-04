Fluisteraars complete Fortress Festival’s 2026 line-up

Fortress Festival 2026

Fortress Festival has revealed Fluisteraars as the final addition to its 2026 line-up, packed with exclusive and debut shows. The Dutch atmospheric black metal duo will perform a UK exclusive show on the main stage, the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailing from Bennekom in the Netherlands, Fluisteraars are known for their immersive and nature-inspired atmospheric black metal. Their 2024 album, “Manifestaties van de Ontworteling”, has been widely praised, and their live performances are celebrated for their hypnotic and intense energy. The band made a memorable impression with their UK debut at Fortress Festival in 2024.

Fluisteraars join a stacked line-up of international and exclusive acts, including Saturday headliners Old Man's Child (UK exclusive) and Sunday headliners Gallowbraid (worldwide live debut).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fortress Festival line-up also includes Dødheimsgard, who will perform their album “Black Medium Current” in its entirety, Akercocke with a worldwide exclusive full album performance of their acclaimed 2003 release, “Choronzon”, Norwegian black metal duo Whoredom Rife, who will headline the Ocean Room stage, and Abigail Williams, returning to the UK for the first time in eight years.

The festival will also feature exclusive UK sets from Groza, Mesarthim, Midnight Odyssey, Darkened Nocturn Slaughtercult (Ocean Room headliner), This Gift Is A Curse and Mispyrming, as well as debuts from Old Sorcery, Totenwache, Black Cilice, Darkenhöld, Antrisch and Emyn Muil. Atlantean Sword and Gate Master will perform at the new dungeon synth stage, with dungeon synth pioneer Mortiis set to headline the stage.

Aeon Winds will play a worldwide exclusive set, while A Forest of Stars will perform a special return show, and Ossaert will perform a worldwide exclusive set. Vespéral will make their UK debut and perform a worldwide exclusive of their recently released album, “La Mort De L'âme”. Swedish melodic black metal legends Vinterland will also make their UK debut and perform their cult classic debut album, “Welcome My Last Chapter”, in its entirety for the album’s 30th anniversary.

The festival is on track to sell out well in advance. Purchase the last weekend and day tickets available here: https://www.fortressfestival.co.uk/tickets