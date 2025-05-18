From the Rockies to Rockpools: Brian Telford Joins Scarborough SEA LIFE as New Jellyfish Supervisor

Earlier this year, we gave readers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for some of the ocean’s most mysterious creatures in our “Day in the Life of a Jellyfish Supervisor” feature. Now, stepping into this captivating role is Brian Telford a passionate aquarist who has made a transatlantic leap into the translucent world of jellyfish care here at Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre.

From One Scarborough to Another

Joining us from Toronto, Brian is no stranger to names like Scarborough and Whitby. “There’s a Scarborough just outside Toronto and a Whitby in Oshawa,” he laughs. “So, when I landed in North Yorkshire, it felt like the universe was having a bit of fun with me. The road signs made me feel right at home!”

Brian’s journey has taken him through three of Canada’s leading institutions the Toronto Zoo, Vancouver Aquarium and the Canadian Museum of Nature where he developed a strong foundation in marine animal husbandry, conservation, and public education.

Brian and one of Scarborough Sea Life Jelly Fish exhibits

The Allure of Jellyfish

Now based in the UK, Brian takes the reins as Jellyfish Supervisor, a role as delicate and fascinating as the creatures themselves. “Jellyfish are ancient, alien, and absolutely mesmerising,” he says. “They challenge you to think differently – they don’t have brains or bones, but they’re incredibly sensitive to their environment. You have to be meticulous.”

Each day, Brian monitors water quality, supports breeding efforts, and ensures the Centre’s jellyfish are thriving in their carefully maintained habitats. “You’re essentially creating a micro-ocean,” he explains. “It’s science, patience, and a little bit of magic.”

Settling into the Seaside Life

Brian Scarborough Sea Life's Jellyfish supervisor

Since arriving in Scarborough, Brian has embraced everything the town has to offer. “It’s such a dog-friendly place perfect for me and my pups and the amount of green space is fantastic. The people are warm, the views are beautiful, and I’ve already discovered the joy of a proper chippy tea.”

He’s also found the local team incredibly welcoming. “Everyone here really cares about the animals and the guest experience. I’m excited to be part of that.”

Looking to the Horizon

As SEA LIFE Scarborough dives into the summer season, Brian is eager to share his jellyfish expertise with visitors. “I love seeing that moment when someone realises jellyfish aren’t just ‘stingers’ – they’re ancient, mysterious creatures that deserve our respect and protection.”

A young guest enjoying the Jellyfish at Scarborough Sea Life Centre

Brian’s expertise in jellyfish breeding means Scarborough SEA LIFE isn’t just home to stunning displays – it also plays a vital role in supporting the wider SEA LIFE network. “Many of the jellyfish you’ll see at other SEA LIFE sites across the UK actually start life right here in Scarborough,” Brian explains. “We specialise in breeding, allowing us to share healthy, sustainably raised jellyfish with our sister sites. It’s incredibly rewarding to know our work here helps inspire visitors in so many other locations”.

Whether he’s checking salinity levels or chatting to you guests, Brian is settling in swimmingly, and we’re thrilled to have him anchoring the jellyfish team.