Get ready to rumble as Megaslam Wrestling returns to Brid Spa

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 9th Oct 2025, 10:13 BST
An array of talented wrestlers are coming to the Bridlington Spa for a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.
An array of talented wrestlers are coming to the Bridlington Spa for a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.
The popular family entertainment show, Megaslam Wrestling, is returning to Bridlington Spa on Monday, October 27 as it presents the ‘most memorable show to date’.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the Bridlington Spa for a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.

The night will be in memory of former Megaslam Champion Mick Romeo, who sadly passed away in June.

Megaslam Wrestling is returning to Bridlington Spa on Monday, October 27.
Megaslam Wrestling is returning to Bridlington Spa on Monday, October 27.

A Megaslam spokesperson said: “We are going all-out with this show. Not only is it our return to Bridlington, but more importantly, the show will be in honour of our good friend and wrestling legend Mick Romeo.

“Mick appeared on the very first Bridlington promoted Megaslam show in 2011 and was a regular feature at the venue.

“All Megaslam proceeds from the event will be going to Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

“Larger than life characters from past and present will be battling it out in the ring and promoters hope that the show will be well attended.

“After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.”

Tickets are available at the www.bridspa.com website or by calling the box office on 01262 678258.

