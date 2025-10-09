Get ready to rumble as Megaslam Wrestling returns to Brid Spa
Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.
An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the Bridlington Spa for a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.
The night will be in memory of former Megaslam Champion Mick Romeo, who sadly passed away in June.
A Megaslam spokesperson said: “We are going all-out with this show. Not only is it our return to Bridlington, but more importantly, the show will be in honour of our good friend and wrestling legend Mick Romeo.
“Mick appeared on the very first Bridlington promoted Megaslam show in 2011 and was a regular feature at the venue.
“All Megaslam proceeds from the event will be going to Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.
“Larger than life characters from past and present will be battling it out in the ring and promoters hope that the show will be well attended.
“After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.”
Tickets are available at the www.bridspa.com website or by calling the box office on 01262 678258.