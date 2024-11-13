Getting the community playing again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy Jays Eastfield are giving back to the community by providing free and engaging sessions for parents and their children under 5. Happy jays eastfield are committed to getting families playing.

Happy Jays nursery in Eastfield offers a safe, caring and stimulating environment to enable children to learn happily during their earliest formative years. We consistently provide children with an educationally rich environment in which they thrive and grow.

Come along to uninterrupted play.