Hull Music Net Takeover, The Lounge: Featuring The Froot, and Amelia Quinn at Beckview Studios

Join our live studio audience for an unforgettable evening of live music in collaboration with Hull Music Net.

Experience an unforgettable night as Hull Music Net Takeover The Lounge at Beckview Studios. This event combines live music and the highest quility professional recording in one space. Be part of a live studio audience! This event is filmed, recorded, and livestreamed in a unique recording studio location.

The Froot is a modern vintage quartet blending influences from the Psychedelic 60s and 70s with a fresh, genre-spanning sound. Expect boundary-pushing artistry that pays homage to musical roots while venturing into new sonic territory.

Amelia Quinn is a singer-songwriter who grew up in the North of England.She expresses her emotion and feelings into her song writing which have now found their way out into the world. Amelia creates an immersive atmosphere that combines angelic highs with the darkest of places. She takes her inspiration from 90s alt artists like Mazzy Star, whilst incorporating essences of grunge/dream pop such as Wolf Alice.

Be part of the magic! This isn’t just a gig – it’s a live recording session! Audience members will experience the excitement of a professional studio environment while soaking in Hull’s brightest talents.

This live recording session offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at capturing a great performance.

Event Details:- Doors Open: 7pm - First Set: 7:30pm (No entry once it starts) - Seating: Unassigned- Recording Notice: Attendees consent to being filmed.

Venue & Travel- Location: Beckview Studios, near pubs in Scalby village.- Access: Wheelchair accessible; notify staff for assistance.- Parking: Limited onsite; additional at Scalby Parish Hall or Station Road.

For updates, follow Beckview Studios on social media.