Join Santa for a festive breakfast at Irton Garden Centre

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Breakfast with Santa experience is available to book at Irton Garden Centre.

Join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember. Families can start their Christmas off in style with a hearty breakfast, with the highlight of the morning being a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

Your little ones will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo to capture the magic of the day. Each child will receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable Christmas experience. Book your tickets now to secure your spot at our festive breakfast at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=irton-garden-centre

Here at Irton, we love Christmas and go all out to make sure you can get everything you need in one place. You'll find our amazing Fern Christmas brand which includes decorations, trees and lights, whilst our centre is stocked with everything you could need for gifts and more.