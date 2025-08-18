Kevin Sinfield brings his sell out Extra Mile speaking tour to the Bridlington Spa on Friday, May 22.

Bridlington residents will have the chance to find out more about a remarkable, once in a generation rugby league star and charity fundraiser when Kevin Sinfield visits Bridlington.

Kevin will be sharing his inspirational story during a special event next year when he brings his sell out Extra Mile speaking tour to the Bridlington Spa on Friday, May 22.

On the night he will share not only stories from across his career but also his and his team’s charitable work, which has led to millions of pounds being raised for MND charities.

The multi award-winning player, who won 26 caps for England and 14 for Great Britain, will be talking about his career and about his incredible fund-raising activity for ex-teammate Rob Burrow.

Kevin Sinfield will share not only stories from across his career but also his and his team’s charitable work. Photo: PRiME Media Images/Alamy Live News

Kevin and Rob were friends from their early teenage years through 15 years of playing rugby together, forming a strong bond which lasted for decades.

When Rob was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), Kevin decided to run seven marathons in seven days to raise £77,777 for his ex-teammate and the MND Association.

The final total exceeded £2m, with the money aiding research into the cause of the devastating disease.

Kevin continued with his fundraising efforts, determined to do all he could to help towards finding a cure for MND and to help with the challenges that MND families face.

Kevin said: “I can’t wait to bring the event to Bridlington.

“Every time we have visited the East coast the people have come out in force to support us, and I am really grateful, hopefully we will see a lot of old friends there.”

Tickets for the evening at The Spa are priced at £30 for silver tickets and £50 for VIP tickets which include a signed copy of Kevin’s book, The Extra Mile and a printed

photograph with the Kevin himself. They are available at www.kevinsinfield.com

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets and for more information.