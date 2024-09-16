Kilham 10k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 110 places have already been snapped up for the popular Kilham Multi-Terrain 10K which takes place on Sunday 29th September and Kilham Playing Field Association urge those interested to sign up and support their local charity fundraising.

The challenging yet stunning route is fully licensed in accordance with UK Athletics and will set off in the centre of the village at 10am.

In between, runners will head off-road up a tree-lined track, site of David Hockney’s famous ‘Tunnel’ painting, before climbing to the top of the hill which provides breath-taking views of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The route continues across Sheep Rake Lane, through a developing vineyard, wildflower and pasture meadow before re-joining tarmac back into Kilham and finishing at the village’s playing fields.

Andrew Oxley, Chair of Kilham Playing Fields Association (KPFA), which organises the event, said that the group cannot wait to welcome runners of all ages and abilities.

“We’re running the same route as last year, going through the famous Hockney Tunnel. Last year, we had a high standard of runners challenging at the front, as well as many affiliated to local running clubs.

It’s an event which non-regular runners or beginners can take part in and run together in family groups or with friends.”

Nicola confirmed that prizes will once again be handed out for the top three places overall, as well as age category prizes for male and female, which will again have a local produce theme to them.

Entrants will have an option of choosing a finishers medal, sponsored by The Hirst family of Greenwold and Little Rascals in Driffield, or the option to sponsor a tree, which will be planted at the field this winter.

A goodie bag will be handed out to all finishers which will include a £5 voucher for The Old Star, £5 discount for a sports massage with Harmony Massage Therapy, as well as Yorkshire made flapjack courtesy of Lilly’s Plumbing.

We would also like to thank Andy Hire Bridlington and Ashcourts who support the equipment and traffic management of the event

ERYC approved road closures will be in place around the village throughout the event, please check the Facebook page for more information.

As always, all proceeds from the race will go towards Kilham Playing Field Association as it begins the second phase of upgrading its play equipment this month following phase one last Autumn. This will primarily see additions of a snake swing, slide, role play tractor and trailer, along with some new pieces added onto the timber trail.

Andrew added, “We have worked very hard with our fundraising events this last 12 months and along with successful funding applications from our Treasurer, John Kerry, from Lissett Community Wind Farm, Sandy Dewhirst Trust, Horace Taylor Trust and East Riding Crematorium, we are now able to commence our first phase of improvements with a £36,000 project. This takes our play equipment investment in the last 2 years to over £70,000.

It is lovely to see so many people use the park, not just from Kilham, but from surrounding villages and towns too.

“Its popularity has continued to grow, and we thank people from Kilham and beyond for using it and supporting our events which allow us to keep developing the 10-acre site”

Race places are available by visiting http://racebest.com/races/kilham10k