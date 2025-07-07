Levellers to headline 'A Beautiful Day At The Seaside' in Scarborough this weekend.

Levellers will be leading the bill for a one-day event taking place this coming Saturday, 12th July, at the Scarborough Spa Grand Hall. The lineup also features Pop Will Eat Itself, Bar Stool Preachers, and Jess Silk

The revered Brighton group, the Levellers, are famed for their high-tempo live performances. Approaching their 40th anniversary in a few years, the Levellers are still a must-see live band and a force to be reckoned with.

Their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape during the summer of 1991, featuring hit singles including One Way, 15 Years and Far From Home. Their most successful album was the number #1 Zeitgeist which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. Most recently, they released a new studio album ‘Peace’ in 2020, which entered the UK Official Album Charts at #8 - the band's highest charting entry since 1997's Mouth to Mouth reached #5.

Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed ‘Levellers Collective’ acoustic tours and albums over recent years, and the 2025 release of a live album & DVD from a show recorded at London’s iconic Hackney Empire, the band will headline 'A Beautiful Day At The Seaside' all day event taking place at the Scarborough Spa Grand Hall this Saturday. Don't miss out.

Doors Time & Date: 3pm, Saturday 12 July 2025

Event Starts at: 4pm

Venue: Scarborough Spa Grand Hall, Scarborough