NHS and Bridlington care home host community coffee morning

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:46 BST
In Partnership with the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and the Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington, the joint groups have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to join their free monthly coffee morning.

Taking place every third Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home, make new friends and enjoy live entertainment and activity.

On Thursday 20th February we look forward to welcoming Michelle from 'Active Communities' who will be interacting with our guests with a series of activities.

The NHS Foundation Trust team will be on hand to offer support for carers living in the community.

Aaron from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and the residents at Mallard Court

General Manager of the home, Ange Dooley - Widd said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

