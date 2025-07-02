Opticians invites local community to celebrate 20 years with in-store fundraising party

To mark its 20th anniversary serving the community, a local opticians is hosting a weekend full of entertainment and fundraising.

THIS year marks a significant milestone for a team of local opticians, as the store proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The team at Specsavers Whitby will host a weekend-long birthday party at their New Quay Road store from Friday 11th July, to thank its loyal customers and celebrate its staff for their hard work and dedication to the local community.

Customers can expect to be welcomed with entertainment from 11am, accompanied by a selection of refreshments and a slice of birthday cake to mark the occasion, which was crafted locally by Bothams of Whitby.

On Saturday 12th July, kids attending can expect to be transformed into their favourite characters with the help of an onsite face painter.

The weekend-long event will feature a series of giveaways and a raffle, with all proceeds being donated to Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to the hearts of all the colleagues. This will help the charity continue to raise awareness as well as invest in life-saving research.

Prizes for the raffle include a £50 voucher for Abbey Wharf – kindly donated by them, allowing the winner to enjoy a delicious meal, a charming Bothams of Whitby Hamper, which includes a gift voucher for afternoon tea for two. Finally, a stylish pair of designer sunglasses of the winner's choice, provided by the team at Specsavers.

Sophie Harland, store director at Specsavers Whitby, says: ‘Marking 20 years of service to our wonderful community is a fantastic milestone, and we’re delighted to celebrate with everyone on the 11th and 12th July. It gives us all a chance to reflect on our achievements as a store and to look ahead at how we can continue giving back to the people of Whitby.

‘Our longevity is a testament to the dedication and care our team shows every single day. Over the past two decades, we’ve built strong, lasting relationships with our customers—something that wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and commitment of our incredible team.

‘As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue growing and to provide exceptional care and service that our customers have come to expect. Together, we've created an environment where everyone feels supported. We can't wait to welcome people to mark it with us—and to raise funds for vital Brain Tumour Research; a charity that means so much to us all.'

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Whitby, head to: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/whitby or call on: 01947 824 020.