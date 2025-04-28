Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind highlights the power of community for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Mental Health Awareness Week (12th–18th May 2025), Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind is highlighting the vital role of community in supporting mental health and wellbeing.

At SWR Mind, we believe that connection, kindness, and support can transform lives. Whether you're reaching out for help, offering a listening ear, or taking part in local activities, every small action contributes to something bigger.

This year’s theme focuses on the strength we find in each other and how community can boost mental wellbeing every day. We are encouraging everyone across Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale to get involved, start conversations, and experience the power of coming together.

Walk and Talk Community

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, SWR Mind is hosting a series of public events designed to open up discussions, build connections, and promote positive mental health:

Public Events:

Bake Sale

12 May, 12.30pm–2.30pm at The One Twenty (Carers Plus), Scarborough

Pop by for sweet treats and support our mental health services through donations.

Mental Health First Aid Training

13–14 May, 9.30am-4pm at Jazz Court, Scarborough

Learn how to recognise the signs of poor mental health and how to offer initial support.

(From £100 – Booking required)

Walk and Talk – Scarborough Esplanade and South Bay

15 May, 11am–12pm, starting from Holbeck Car Park

Join us for a relaxed coastal walk aimed at bringing people together to talk and connect.

A Parent’s Guide to Mental Health (Online Session)

(Online Session) 15 May, 7pm-7.45pm

A short, supportive session offering parents practical advice on supporting children's emotional wellbeing.

Rock Painting on South Beach

16 May, 10am–12pm, Scarborough South Beach

Join us on the beach for a creative, calming activity to share positive mental health messages.

Find full event details and booking information at:

www.swrmind.org.uk/mental-health-awareness-week