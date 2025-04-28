Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind highlights the power of community for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025
This Mental Health Awareness Week (12th–18th May 2025), Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind is highlighting the vital role of community in supporting mental health and wellbeing.
At SWR Mind, we believe that connection, kindness, and support can transform lives. Whether you're reaching out for help, offering a listening ear, or taking part in local activities, every small action contributes to something bigger.
This year’s theme focuses on the strength we find in each other and how community can boost mental wellbeing every day. We are encouraging everyone across Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale to get involved, start conversations, and experience the power of coming together.
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, SWR Mind is hosting a series of public events designed to open up discussions, build connections, and promote positive mental health:
Public Events:
- Bake Sale
- 12 May, 12.30pm–2.30pm at The One Twenty (Carers Plus), Scarborough
- Pop by for sweet treats and support our mental health services through donations.
- Mental Health First Aid Training
- 13–14 May, 9.30am-4pm at Jazz Court, Scarborough
- Learn how to recognise the signs of poor mental health and how to offer initial support.
- (From £100 – Booking required)
- Walk and Talk – Scarborough Esplanade and South Bay
- 15 May, 11am–12pm, starting from Holbeck Car Park
- Join us for a relaxed coastal walk aimed at bringing people together to talk and connect.
- A Parent’s Guide to Mental Health(Online Session)
- 15 May, 7pm-7.45pm
- A short, supportive session offering parents practical advice on supporting children's emotional wellbeing.
- Rock Painting on South Beach
- 16 May, 10am–12pm, Scarborough South Beach
- Join us on the beach for a creative, calming activity to share positive mental health messages.
Find full event details and booking information at:
www.swrmind.org.uk/mental-health-awareness-week