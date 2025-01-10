Short Mat Bowling
Indoor Bowling.
Burniston & Cloughton bowls Club have twice weekly sessions at Burniston Village Hall.
Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12pm. Anyone is welcome to come and have a go, no equipment or experience required.
We play friendly social bowling and it does not take long to pick up what to do.
The sessions are quite sociable in a comfortable warm setting with tea/coffee/biscuits at half time.
If you just want to visit for a chat feel free.
The only cost is £2 to cover Hall hire plus refreshments.