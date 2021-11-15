First look at Jack and the Beanstalk - the Christmas show at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jack and the Beanstalk opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on December 3

The show opens on Friday December 3 and runs until Friday December 31.

There’s a rumour going round town. A scary rumour. They reckon a giant has built a castle above the coastal clouds of Scarborough. A terrible giant. Meaner than mean and nastier than nasty.

He ate the Easter Bunny!

Nick Lane has adapted Jack and the Beanstalk for the Stephen Joseph Theatre stage

Used the Tooth Fairy as dental floss!

He’s going to kidnap Santa!

He has to be stopped!

It’s all rubbish of course. Jack started the rumour by accident, but since he seems to know more about this monster than anyone else, he’s the obvious choice to head up that weird beanstalk he grew in his nan’s garden, above the clouds and destroy the beast!

No problem, thinks Jack. Go up the most unpopular kid in school; come down a hero. After all, it’s only a rumour. Isn’t it…?

This Christmas the team that brought you The Snow Queen, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol invite you up the Beanstalk to discover the truth!

Jack and the Beanstalk is adapted by Nick Lane from the story by Benjamin Tabart and others, with music and lyrics by Simon Slater. Gemma Fairlie directs a cast comprising Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia Mckenzie and Loris Scarpa. Design is by Helen Coyston and lighting designer by Paul Stear.

The Stephen Joseph is returning to full capacity for most performances of Jack and the Beanstalk, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances – roughly two shows a week – will stay at social distance – full details can be found on the website.