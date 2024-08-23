Freeman's coming home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new musical featuring the iconic lifeboat hero, Henry Freeman, is coming to Bridlington, his place of birth. The occasion will be made even more special by the fact that the show, Facing The Waves, will be presented in the lifeboat station itself, specially converted into a theatre for the evening.

The show is from Whitby-based, Dogwood Productions, the town where Henry spent much of his life, leading rescues that made him a national figure. His story is both heroic and moving: his first day in the Whitby lifeboat ended with him being the only survivor that saw the other 12 crew members drown.The performance is on Sunday the 29th of September at 7pm and tickets are already selling well.

Dogwood is the official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celebrates its 200th anniversary this year and the new show will counterpoint the Henry’s life with that of a member of a current day lifeboat crew.

The music is being composed by the award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood who written scores for numerous theatre shows, including London’s West End. His TV credits include the music for French and Saunders; and the sitcom, Mad About Alice (BBC 1) amongst many others. The cast includes performers who have also appeared in the West End and include Eliza Shea, who starred Off-Broadway opposite Matthew Broderick.

Eliza Shea, starring in Facing The Waves

The new show has been written after extensive interviews with people living in Bridlington and coastal towns along the Yorkshire and north-east coast. Director, Antony Bellekom, explained, “We want the show to have real authenticity, so we’ve gathered stories and reminiscences wherever we could to do so. Life in a coastal town is many people’s dream, but it comes with its challenges”.

Tickets are on sale at the Lifeboat Station and also available online at www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk