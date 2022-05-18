IN PICTURES: The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Scarborough's Queen Street Methodist Central Hall

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the story of Quasimodo, the deformed, disfigured and deaf bell ringer at the Parisien Notre Dame
cathedral, who falls in love with the beautiful gipsy Esmeralda.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame is on at the QueenStreet Methodist Central Hall from Wednesday May 18 until Saturday May 21, daily at 7.30pm.
1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Kian Moore performs the title role in the show which runs util Saturday May 21
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The Huncback of Notre Dame
Erin Russ, Amy Hunter and Alex Asquith are in the cast of the musical based on the Disney film and the original novel by Victor Hugo
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Nicole Wade and Connor Canvess play lead roles in the musical - one of the biggest shows staged in Scarborough for decades
Photo: Richard Ponter
4.
This is the first full-scale production from Scarborough Theatre Company, which was formed last year
Photo: Richard Ponter