IN PICTURES: The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Scarborough's Queen Street Methodist Central Hall

The curtain is due to go up on the Huncback of Notre Dame at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall today - Wenesday May 18.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:30 pm

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the story of Quasimodo, the deformed, disfigured and deaf bell ringer at the Parisien Notre Dame

cathedral, who falls in love with the beautiful gipsy Esmeralda.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is on at the QueenStreet Methodist Central Hall from Wednesday May 18 until Saturday May 21, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/

1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Kian Moore performs the title role in the show which runs util Saturday May 21

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. The Huncback of Notre Dame

Erin Russ, Amy Hunter and Alex Asquith are in the cast of the musical based on the Disney film and the original novel by Victor Hugo

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Nicole Wade and Connor Canvess play lead roles in the musical - one of the biggest shows staged in Scarborough for decades

Photo: Richard Ponter

4.

This is the first full-scale production from Scarborough Theatre Company, which was formed last year

Photo: Richard Ponter

