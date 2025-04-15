Zoe Wright and Stephen Alexander on Hannah - The Soldier Diaries which returns to Scarborough Spa in June

Two new musicals are coming to Scarborough Spa this year courtesy of town-based writer Steve Wallis.

First up is Sixties-inspired Mod Crop – The Musical written by Steve and Quadrophenia novelist Alan Fletcher – arrives next month.

A revival of last year’s Hannah – The Soldier Diaries takes to the stage in June.

Mod Crop – The Musical is based on Fletcher’s Brummell’s Last Riff and was first staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Sixties-inspired Mod Crop - The Musical takes to the Scarborough Spa Theatre stage in May

"Alan approached me to write a musical with him and we ended up writing one together based on Brummell,” said Steve.

Steve is working alongside local talent includingt he Curious Theme Factory, Styx Design and the Julie Hatton School of Dance as well as local businesses including All Things Scarborough.

The story centres around four teenage Mods, Don, Milt, Andy and Sharon as they enter into adulthood and offers a complex, often emotional journey peppered with songs from the era including Gimme Some Lovin', All Or Nothing, the Clapping Song, Going Out Of My Head, The Crying Game, Catch The Wind and Walking The Dog.

“Given Scarborough’s link to Mod culture, the stage musical will appeal to those who love and live Mod culture, while offering both a sense of nostalgia to others and inspire a younger audience, too,” said Steve.

It runs at the Spa from Monday May 26 until Thursday May 29, daily at 7.30pm.

As part of the run up to Mod Crop, there will be a question and answer session with Alan Fletcher at the Crescent Hotel, Scarborough, on Saturday May 17 at 2pm. This is a free event.

A Mod-inspired fashion show will be held at the Royal Hotel Scarborough, on Thursday May 22 between 6pm and 10pm.

Anyone who fancies strutting their own 60s Mod Fashions should email [email protected] to register .

Following its world premiere at the Spa last year, Hannah – The Soldier Diaries returns with the tagline The Missing Pages.

Again featuring Zoe Wright in the title role, the show still has most of theoriginal songs and there are 11 new ones.

The updated version now includes the telling of Hannah’s relationship with Jack’s twin brother Alex, who befriends her while Jack is away fighting in Afghanistan.

“The amazing Zoe Wright is back to play Hannah as well as Stephen Alexander who plays Jack,” said Steve.

“Darren Johnson is back on directing duties, Linda Newport reprises her role as the fabulous Mrs M and Karon Wallis is once again Jack’s Mum.

“This year’s production will also include the choreography talents of Julia Hatton and six amazing dancers from the Hatton School of Dance, Styx Design and The Curious Theme Factory, all Scarborough-based businesses and all of which helped Hannah achieve critical acclaim last year,” he said.

“Anyone who feels ‘they’ve seen it all before’ is in for a real treat as we’ll discover much more about Hannah through new songs and some intriguing additional scenes."

“Hannah is made and set in Scarborough. I lived my whole life in Nottingham until six years ago when I came on a day trip to Scarborough. I Ioved the place so much I ended up moving here.

“I now find it hard to imagine living and working anywhere else. Scarborough is steeped in history and tradition and is home to a large pool of talent,” said Steve.

Hannah – The Soldiers Diaries runs at the Spa from Monday June 23 to Sunday June 29.