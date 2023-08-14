News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Monthly matinee show set to return to Bridlington in September and promises 'Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy'

Monthly matinee events at The Hub in Bridlington are set to return this September, to entertain visitors and showcase the town’s talent.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
John Slater will be performing his comedy show 'Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy' at The Hub in Bridlington on September 1. Photo: John Slater/Google MapsJohn Slater will be performing his comedy show 'Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy' at The Hub in Bridlington on September 1. Photo: John Slater/Google Maps
John Slater will be performing his comedy show 'Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy' at The Hub in Bridlington on September 1. Photo: John Slater/Google Maps

John Slater, a prolific writer based in Bridlington, will be performing at the first monthly matinee session called ‘Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy’ on Friday, September 1.

The show will be filled with comedic songs, stories and sketches.

Read More
New book features Bridlington, Bempton and Flamborough 300 years ago
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Slater said: “The Hub is a small venue in the centre of Bridlington that seats approximately 40 people, I don’t think many people know of its existence!

Most Popular

"We have had folk duos, a french singer, sketches, plays, poetry readings- all sorts of events to entertain the people of Bridlington.

“It is a completely free event so we don’t charge a penny, although we do leave out a hat- akin to how old entertainers on the seaside used to do it. People can leave what they can if they enjoyed the performance.

“I will perform some sketches and some songs, all kinds of ‘daft’ stuff to amuse and entertain.

“Our monthly matinee sessions are held on the first Friday of every month, and after a summer break we are back in September.

“The show is at 2:30-3:30pm and we would be delighted to welcome everyone to our show. All ages are invited to come along and have a good show with us!”

Related topics:BridlingtonPeople