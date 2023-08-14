Monthly matinee show set to return to Bridlington in September and promises 'Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy'
John Slater, a prolific writer based in Bridlington, will be performing at the first monthly matinee session called ‘Fun, Frolics and Flights of Fancy’ on Friday, September 1.
The show will be filled with comedic songs, stories and sketches.
Mr Slater said: “The Hub is a small venue in the centre of Bridlington that seats approximately 40 people, I don’t think many people know of its existence!
"We have had folk duos, a french singer, sketches, plays, poetry readings- all sorts of events to entertain the people of Bridlington.
“It is a completely free event so we don’t charge a penny, although we do leave out a hat- akin to how old entertainers on the seaside used to do it. People can leave what they can if they enjoyed the performance.
“I will perform some sketches and some songs, all kinds of ‘daft’ stuff to amuse and entertain.
“Our monthly matinee sessions are held on the first Friday of every month, and after a summer break we are back in September.
“The show is at 2:30-3:30pm and we would be delighted to welcome everyone to our show. All ages are invited to come along and have a good show with us!”